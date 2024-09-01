Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $49,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

