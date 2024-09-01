Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

