eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in eXp World by 551.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $469,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 552.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,433,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,335. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

