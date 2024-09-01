Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

