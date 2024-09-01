Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,896 shares of company stock worth $2,644,911 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

