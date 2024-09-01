Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,344 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

