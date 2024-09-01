FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

