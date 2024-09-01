First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $21.38 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $164,799.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $164,799.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,508 shares of company stock worth $1,748,251 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.