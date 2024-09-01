First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.04 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

