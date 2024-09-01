First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,227,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.72 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

