FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 60,065 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $75.55.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

