Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.5% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.17. 7,359,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,222,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

