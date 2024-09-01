Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 19,553 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of RealReal worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,600 shares of company stock valued at $538,369. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.64 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

