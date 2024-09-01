Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

