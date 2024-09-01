Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.