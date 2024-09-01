Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.03 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $314.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average of $272.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

