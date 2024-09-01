Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:ITB opened at $120.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.