Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $386.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.64.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

