Forum Financial Management LP Has $240,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

