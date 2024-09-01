Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $310,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.