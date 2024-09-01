Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $310,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
