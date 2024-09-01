Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DoorDash by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DoorDash by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $128.71 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,367,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,447 shares of company stock valued at $55,541,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

