Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $267.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

