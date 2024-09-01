Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $416.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.