Forum Financial Management LP Sells 291 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,756 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $2,909,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

