Forum Financial Management LP Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $258.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

