Forum Financial Management LP Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

