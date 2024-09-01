Forum Financial Management LP Takes $253,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,831 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

