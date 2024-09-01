Foster Group Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

