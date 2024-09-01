Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 165.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Wipro by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.