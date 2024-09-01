Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.5 %

FOXF opened at $40.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

