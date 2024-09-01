Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Major Shareholder Charles B. Johnson Buys 100,000 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

BEN opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

