Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.14. 347,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,746,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several research firms have commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 17,866.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

