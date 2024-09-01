Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,608.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,608.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,840 shares of company stock valued at $440,721 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

