Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $491.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

