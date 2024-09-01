GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives $38.80 Average PT from Brokerages

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on WGS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,948 shares of company stock valued at $24,336,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.