Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 199,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

