GGM Financials LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $892.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.