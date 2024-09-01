Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires $338,100.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,279.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $502,300.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Partners

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.