Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

