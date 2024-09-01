GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $86.79 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

