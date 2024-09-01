GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average is $273.13.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.