Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Granite Construction worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 809,803 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 72,621 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

