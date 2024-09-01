Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $46.75 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

