Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Green Dot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

