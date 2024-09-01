Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 4,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

