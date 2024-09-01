Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL opened at $9.08 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.