Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) PT Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

