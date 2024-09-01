Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
