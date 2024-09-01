Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219,221 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 218,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

