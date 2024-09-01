Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 30,082 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

